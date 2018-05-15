WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ferguson and murphy

ferguson and murphy
Tue May 15, 2018 1:42 pm
GIANTSRL
seems these two are in for new deals

ferguson when fit...and thats not very often , is a good player and im happy aslong as hes can stay fit..would have him as mu first choice 2nd rower everytiime for his attacking, hard player to put down.

murphy,.. i thought he was going but seems to have been a change of heart, type of player you need in the situation we are in now... will put his body on the line for this club... does it signal that we are short of wing/centres though... mcintosh seems to have stopped improving and rumours wardle is going to cas for 2019....so maybe murphy the safe option for us
