How prophetic were Pilot? "Oh oh oh it's magic, you know when you win ten in a row" (and repeat)? You decide, as our favourites head up to the toon, apparently for a game of rugby which might make a change against an un-jet lagged Wigan team
Good luck, the attendance is the total over both days and plus or minus 500
a) Crowd (St James Park Capacity 52,405):
b) Score and Winning team: Wigan 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Widnes v St Helens
Castleford v Leeds
Salford v Catalans
Wakefield v Huddersfield
Hull KR v Hull FC
Good luck, the attendance is the total over both days and plus or minus 500
a) Crowd (St James Park Capacity 52,405):
b) Score and Winning team: Wigan 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Widnes v St Helens
Castleford v Leeds
Salford v Catalans
Wakefield v Huddersfield
Hull KR v Hull FC