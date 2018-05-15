With all the mist from Toronto and the cup draw....we seemed to have overlooked we play our arch enemy this weekend.
Looking like a full squad minus the long termers.
I can't wait for this game. This is the marker...it's more important to win this than any other. The psychological edge for the returning fixtures is massively important.
I've not been so tummy nervous about a game since May 1990.
