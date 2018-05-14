Really confident we can beat the Filth
They are decimated and any pensioner players coming back wonâ€™t be match fit, especially not Derby match fit
We beat them with 12 and with Jake throwing those bullet passes out wide I know we can turn them over
Lets forget the CC until after the next SL games but I wouldnâ€™t risk a single player and would keep them ready for the CC game
Our under 23 side could beat Rovers so put more youngsters in if need be
Love beating Drovers when weâ€™re way under strength
