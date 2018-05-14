WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - KR @ Magic

KR @ Magic
Mon May 14, 2018 10:00 pm
Tarquin Fuego
Really confident we can beat the Filth
They are decimated and any pensioner players coming back wonâ€™t be match fit, especially not Derby match fit
We beat them with 12 and with Jake throwing those bullet passes out wide I know we can turn them over
Lets forget the CC until after the next SL games but I wouldnâ€™t risk a single player and would keep them ready for the CC game

Our under 23 side could beat Rovers so put more youngsters in if need be

Love beating Drovers when weâ€™re way under strength
I have lost interest

