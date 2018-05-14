WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jordan Baldwinson

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Jordan Baldwinson

Post a reply
Jordan Baldwinson
Post Mon May 14, 2018 6:15 pm
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Mon May 14, 2018 6:15 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,839
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2785
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Joins on loan for a month from Wakey.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Hampo, Mookachaka, robsnan, shropshire-leyther and 171 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,728,6572,18976,8394,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.