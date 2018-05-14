WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T | Full list of Super League out-of-contract players

Posted by The Chin's Back on Mon May 14, 2018 5:41 pm
Full list of Super League out-of-contract players offers hints at internal decisions

https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... ut-1565262

Only shows that Josh Jordan Roberts from us that hasn't yet sorted his club out for 2019
So all of our other out of contract players have either re-signed with the club,are going to retire or have already decided which other club they will play for in 2019.

Any predictions how this will all work out for us as our club often doesn't announce players that have signed extended contracts with the club despite everyone believing that they are out of contract
Posted by Frosties. on Mon May 14, 2018 5:54 pm
Or have asked to be exempt from the list.

Briscoe, Hall, Moon, Cuthbertson, Ablett, JJB, Delaney, Mullally, Handley, Jordan-Roberts, Walters.

Keinhorst - Hull Kingston Rovers
Singleton - Re-Signed.
Posted by The Chin's Back on Mon May 14, 2018 6:40 pm
My wish list of re signings would be in this order
1:Hall (Can't see him going anywhere and still one of the worlds best wingers) 2 year deal
2:Cuthbertson (Hopefully a 2 year deal)
3:Moon (2 year deal) but will play in the centre's and not at 6
4:Briscoe (1 year deal)
5:Handley (2 year deal)

Without being disrespectful the rest are replaceable IMO and if we have better options lined up then now is the time for transition
6:JJB
7:Ablett
8:Mullally
9:Delaney
10:Walters
11:Josh Jordan Roberts

