Reputation Points: 12 Rep Position: 23rd / 76,839 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm Posts: 5138 Location: Carcassonne, France
I am very worried that the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry with soon to be Duchess Meghan is being held on the same day as Day 1 of the Magic Weekend. The wedding will clash with the very important game between Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique, two prime candidates for promotion to Super League in 2019. There are other important games being held on that day, including Catalans against Salford. Meghan, as an American bred woman, needs to be familiarised with British sports, support of which will form part of her future Royal duties.
Prince Harry is, as everyone knows, the patron of the Rugby Football League. One would have thought that the Royal Wedding could have been held on another day, to give the Prince a chance to attend the Magic Weekend. How insensitive of the event planners in the Royal household!
One hopes that Prince Harry will be kept informed of developments in Newcastle-on-Tyne, especially so that he can keep track of the fortunes of the RFL's new Commonwealth partner, Toronto Wolfpack, and the NATO member French cousins in Toulouse.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Mon May 14, 2018 4:46 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Reputation Points: 10 Rep Position: 25th / 76,839 Quiz Score: 392 Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm Posts: 10216 Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Service begins at 12 so if he can drag the daft American bint up and down the aisle, sharpish, he might be able to get to a TV for the Toronto 12-45 kick off. He can then pass the remote to his baldy (half) brother in plenty of time for the FA Cup final.
Reputation Points: 6 Rep Position: 29th / 76,839 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm Posts: 6257 Location: east east hull
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I am very worried that the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry with soon to be Duchess Meghan is being held on the same day as Day 1 of the Magic Weekend. The wedding will clash with the very important game between Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique, two prime candidates for promotion to Super League in 2019. There are other important games being held on that day, including Catalans against Salford. Meghan, as an American bred woman, needs to be familiarised with British sports, support of which will form part of her future Royal duties.
Prince Harry is, as everyone knows, the patron of the Rugby Football League. One would have thought that the Royal Wedding could have been held on another day, to give the Prince a chance to attend the Magic Weekend. How insensitive of the event planners in the Royal household!
One hopes that Prince Harry will be kept informed of developments in Newcastle-on-Tyne, especially so that he can keep track of the fortunes of the RFL's new Commonwealth partner, Toronto Wolfpack, and the NATO member French cousins in Toulouse.
Prince Harry's real name is Henry I'm surprised you missed that Jean
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Reputation Points: 27 Rep Position: 9th / 76,839 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am Posts: 1059
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I am very worried that the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry with soon to be Duchess Meghan is being held on the same day as Day 1 of the Magic Weekend. The wedding will clash with the very important game between Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique, two prime candidates for promotion to Super League in 2019. There are other important games being held on that day, including Catalans against Salford. Meghan, as an American bred woman, needs to be familiarised with British sports, support of which will form part of her future Royal duties.
Prince Harry is, as everyone knows, the patron of the Rugby Football League. One would have thought that the Royal Wedding could have been held on another day, to give the Prince a chance to attend the Magic Weekend. How insensitive of the event planners in the Royal household!
One hopes that Prince Harry will be kept informed of developments in Newcastle-on-Tyne, especially so that he can keep track of the fortunes of the RFL's new Commonwealth partner, Toronto Wolfpack, and the NATO member French cousins in Toulouse.
Thank your lucky stars there is a Royal wedding on, otherwise you couldnt have sneaked in your obsession with French and Canadian teams under the umbrella of a wedding (2 of which shouldnt be at Magic weekend really).
I would sooner watch a family of Britains biggest council house get married than watch the repetitiveness of another Catalan loss, but you enjoy your Saturday. Asda sell the bumper pack of tissues should you need them when your 3 teams are playing.
Irony is represented below.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
He is not telling the truth. He is talking paranoid rubbish.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.