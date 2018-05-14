So, given the very pessimistic outlook by quite a few posters how does the club approach this game. yes it's three weeks or so away but given the injuries thus far does the club adopt a more strategic POV and ensure any players that aren't 100% don't play and thus take whatever happens in the game on the chin but players who might have been risked otherwise have yet another period of time to get right for a big push toward cementing a top 4 spot?
As per every season we have players being jabbed up, strapped up and simply running on one leg, if people are already rating out chances with the best theoretical side we can put out as having no chance or very slim chance of beating saints then is the long term better option simply to play only those whom are 100% fit, even if that means a spanking but is a nod to player welfare.
We all want to play to win and even with a very weakened side out things can happen out the blue, it would be no shame to lose and know that not forcing players to play, or come back too soon is the right thing to do.
