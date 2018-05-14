We'll getting started a day early this way because our game is on Friday. Soi I'm sure I don't need to emphasise (but I will ) get your entries in by Friday evening
Newcastle Thunder vs Bradford Bulls
London Skolars vs Whitehaven
West Wales Raiders vs Oldham
North Wales Crusaders vs Keighley Cougars
Coventry Bears vs Workington Town
Doncaster vs Hunslet
York City Knights vs Hemel Stags
Bonus: "Magic Special": Pick a game of your choice at the Magic Weekend and predict the score margin. 5 points if you guess the margin with 5 points either way.
Magic fixtures can be found here https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/fixtures
