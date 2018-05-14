WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 14

2018 Predictions League: WEEK 14
Post Mon May 14, 2018 1:33 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Mon May 14, 2018 1:33 pm
We'll getting started a day early this way because our game is on Friday. Soi I'm sure I don't need to emphasise (but I will :lol: ) get your entries in by Friday evening

Newcastle Thunder vs Bradford Bulls
London Skolars vs Whitehaven
West Wales Raiders vs Oldham
North Wales Crusaders vs Keighley Cougars
Coventry Bears vs Workington Town
Doncaster vs Hunslet
York City Knights vs Hemel Stags

Bonus: "Magic Special": Pick a game of your choice at the Magic Weekend and predict the score margin. 5 points if you guess the margin with 5 points either way.

Magic fixtures can be found here https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/fixtures
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 14
Post Mon May 14, 2018 1:36 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Mon May 14, 2018 1:36 pm
Newcastle Thunder vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 14
London Skolars vs Whitehaven Whitehaven by 24
West Wales Raiders vs Oldham Oldham by 56
North Wales Crusaders vs Keighley Cougars Keighley by 4
Coventry Bears vs Workington Town Workington by 22
Doncaster vs Hunslet Doncaster by 16
York City Knights vs Hemel Stags York by 60

Bonus Hull vs Hull KR: Hull by 11

