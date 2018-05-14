called in at the new brewery at Morley this morning to do checks and prime for the next two brews and learned of a sale to our friends over the common,
yes Cas tigers will be sampling Legend having purchased 3 casks through their supplier who knows us quite well, I doubt it will have the Trinity labelling though
sorry guys
but if the club want to get it in their bars I'm willing to help them out and show them how to look after it and serve it but I can't do the physical side of it now for the northstand bar
