oh dear didn't see this one coming
Mon May 14, 2018 1:29 pm
snowie
:DOH: called in at the new brewery at Morley this morning to do checks and prime for the next two brews and learned of a sale to our friends over the common,
yes Cas tigers will be sampling Legend having purchased 3 casks through their supplier who knows us quite well, I doubt it will have the Trinity labelling though

:( sorry guys

but if the club want to get it in their bars I'm willing to help them out and show them how to look after it and serve it but I can't do the physical side of it now for the northstand bar :(
Mon May 14, 2018 1:48 pm
Cats13
I dunno, the thought of the Cas mob guzzling down and enjoying Trinity ales (in stealth mode) makes me chuckle.
Mon May 14, 2018 2:03 pm
wakeytrin
Hope Daddycool sees this
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

