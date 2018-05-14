WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Last Few Weeks

Mon May 14, 2018 1:18 pm
Trinity18
As most of you know I haven't been on the forum these past few weeks, I've been sunning it up in Marmaris, Turkey :D Everything went well, nice weather with plenty of beer and food on the all inclusive deal for those asking however we had a delayed flight on the way back which was just over 3 hours and then when we landed in Manchester I had to wait for everyone to get off first as I'm a little larger than most and need help down the stairs so I wasn't out of the airport and on the road until about 9am English time.

I've seen a lot of conversation on the Toronto vs Warrington game and I agree on most points (particularly that Toronto are a team of grubs) but did anyone see the Fev vs Hull game? Jesus Christ, very very poor discipline from both outfits. Misi Taulapapa did not miss with his shot on Shaul (correct me if I'm wrong).

What do we need to see from the RFL to get this aggressive, poor mannered and diabolical style of play out of the game? Thaler did well not to crack Josh McCrone with how he was talking back.
