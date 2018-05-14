WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - My opinion on posters/users.

Post Mon May 14, 2018 10:41 am
Posted by Trinity18 on Mon May 14, 2018 10:41 am
Here are a list of my top 5 posters on this forum IMO, this is based on a number of factors including; Knowledge of the game, Constructive posts, humour and overall like ability

Eastern Wildcat
Snowie
Poptart
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
Saddened!

On the opposite side of the spectrum if I could not deal with the posts of one sole poster on here it would have to be wrencat1873, closely followed by BOJ042.

Why don't you also make a list? Kinda fun! :DANCE:
I run this forum.

