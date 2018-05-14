WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Weekend

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Magic Weekend

Post a reply
Magic Weekend
Post Mon May 14, 2018 10:38 am
Posted by kirtonLindseyWolf on Mon May 14, 2018 10:38 am
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 434
This will be my first time up in Newcastle. What are your recommendations for a pre game drink prior to going in the stadium. Taking the Mrs and 2 daughters. I want them to sample to whole pre-game atmosphere!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, apollosghost, Grimmy, Jimathay, Johnkendal, JWarriors, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, Kwik Fertle, latchfordbob, lister, Rugby, scottty, Snaggletooth and 253 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,728,3671,78076,8384,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 17th May 10:50
NRL
PENRITH
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 18th May 09:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
NZ WARRIORS
Fri 18th May 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 18th May 19:45
 CH ONE
NEWCASTLE
v
BRADFORD BULLS
Sat 19th May 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NEWCASTLE
Sat 19th May 08:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
Sat 19th May 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
MANLY
Sat 19th May 12:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TORONTO
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 19th May 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
ST. HELENS
Sat 19th May 15:00
 CH ONE
LONDON SKOLARS
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)