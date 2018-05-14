WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Weekend 2018

Magic Weekend 2018
Mon May 14, 2018 10:20 am
UllFC
So Magic week is here...

Sales looking solid but not spectacular so far (no top tier open on the Saturday like some previous years) anyone in Newcastle to comment on the local marketing?

Sunday lineup looking very iffy with an out of form Salford taking on a slightly improved Catalan before a rematch of this weeks Hudds-Hudds-Wakey game and a Hull Derby that currently has more players at the hospital or at Redhall for the disciplinary than it does fit and available players!

Hopefully Saturday brings the magic and sun predicted for the weekend at least!

Users browsing this forum: Bearded, Big Jim Slade, bramleyrhino, Buggo, Bull Mania, Bullseye, christopher, CM Punk, FarsleySteve, GansonTheClown, Him, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr Dog, mwindass, NEwildcat, rollin thunder, Saxy, shropshire-leyther, The Devil's Advocate, TonyM19, Trainman, Trinity18, UllFC, Vespid_Wire, Wildcat26, Yahoo [Bot] and 217 guests

