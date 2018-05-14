I started this new subject because I think were missing a trick & I don't think anybody's mentioned & it would be interesting to hear what other posters think. With all this going on about Finn has anybody thought we have the solution right under our noses I'm talking about Tyler Randall 1. He's a goalkicker & apparently (a good one at that) 2. He's quick & got a good knowledge of the game. 3. He can kick 40/20's. 4. His passing is excellent & 5 He's quick off the mark & get thru a gap. I feel (For what it's worth) were not using him as we should be. I don't think he's the kind of guy who likes to put his 2 penneth in in case he over steps the mark. But I think he's got a lot to give given the opportunity & would do a fantastic job. why hasn't Chester noticed this.