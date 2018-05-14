WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Tomkins

Sam Tomkins
Post Mon May 14, 2018 8:49 am
Posted by Trinity18 on Mon May 14, 2018 8:49 am
Just seen an article on Sky Sports in regards to Tomkins leaving at the end of the season, where's he headed?
Re: Sam Tomkins
Post Mon May 14, 2018 9:05 am
Posted by Trainman on Mon May 14, 2018 9:05 am
Catalan
Re: Sam Tomkins
Post Mon May 14, 2018 9:25 am
Posted by TheUnassumingBadger on Mon May 14, 2018 9:25 am
If Jean knows someone behind the scenes at Catalan I'd be interested to know whether rumours are true and he arrives there with 2 p45s, one from Wigan and one from Orrell RU

