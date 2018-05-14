WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tomkins exit confirmed

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Tomkins exit confirmed

Post a reply
Tomkins exit confirmed
Post Mon May 14, 2018 6:19 am
Posted by NickyKiss on Mon May 14, 2018 6:19 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 24
Rep Position: 11th / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21819
Location: WIGAN
It’s on the official site. He’s turned down a four year extension at Wigan to move to Catalans. Wigan have made it clear Catalans approached him before they were allowed to and aren’t happy with it.

No surprise but still frustrating to lose him. He’s head and shoulders our best player at the minute but I agree with the club that he wasn’t worth his current salary for one more year.

http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2018- ... e-warriors
Re: Tomkins exit confirmed
Post Mon May 14, 2018 6:26 am
Posted by 100% Warrior on Mon May 14, 2018 6:26 am
100% Warrior Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4514
Though I would be interested to hear what Sam has to say about it, I just can’t understand how anyone can label Sam a Wigan legend (twitter) or say he will be missed and hope he comes back one day.

This is the third time Sam has high tailed it off in the name of “money”. Wigan - NZ Warriors - Wigan - Catalans. He’s played well for us for 3 1/2 seasons. That’s it. Granted he was outstanding before he left for NZW but this season is the only part he’s played well for us since he came back.

He’s realised he isn’t getting what he wants - that’s despite still being a marquee player on significantly higher wages than other players and decides to high tail it off to Catalans disguising it under that old “culture change” banner.

His attitude stinks. I’m relieved he’s going elsewhere.

Ta ra Sam. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
Last edited by 100% Warrior on Mon May 14, 2018 6:59 am, edited 1 time in total.
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895
Re: Tomkins exit confirmed
Post Mon May 14, 2018 6:28 am
Posted by NSW on Mon May 14, 2018 6:28 am
NSW User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1774
Gutted, first player I watched at academy level and saw him turn into a superstar. His 2015, 2016, 2017 seasons were ruined by injury which is unfortunate. What a players this guy has been though.

Will be missed but we will find someone else, we always do.

Hope Sam goes out with some silverware.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Re: Tomkins exit confirmed
Post Mon May 14, 2018 6:36 am
Posted by NickyKiss on Mon May 14, 2018 6:36 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 24
Rep Position: 11th / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21819
Location: WIGAN
NSW wrote:
Gutted, first player I watched at academy level and saw him turn into a superstar. His 2015, 2016, 2017 seasons were ruined by injury which is unfortunate. What a players this guy has been though.

Will be missed but we will find someone else, we always do.

Hope Sam goes out with some silverware.



That’s the one plus side to this, he should be hungry to go out with a trophy because without being all ‘he’s throwing his career away’ about it, he is going to a club that is a long way from challenging for honours as things stand.

It’s hard for anyone to give a real opinion currently without knowing other factors. I’d like to know who’s replacing him and who else is staying and going before I’d really bag the club or praise them.

Watching us these past few weeks we will need something up our sleeve because it’s not been pretty and he’s been the difference for us at times.
Re: Tomkins exit confirmed
Post Mon May 14, 2018 6:43 am
Posted by Grimmy on Mon May 14, 2018 6:43 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 19
Rep Position: 16th / 76,838
Quiz Score: 248
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12931
Can't blame him looking after number 1 when he's approaching the end of his career and has s bad injury record. Think it would have been a mistake for the club to keep him for 4 years on a marquee salary
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Tomkins exit confirmed
Post Mon May 14, 2018 6:45 am
Posted by ChrisA on Mon May 14, 2018 6:45 am
ChrisA User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts: 1318
Location: Oldham.
Some interesting statements made by the club that can be taken several different ways. I wonder if Tomkins will bite and repsond.
Re: Tomkins exit confirmed
Post Mon May 14, 2018 6:46 am
Posted by Wigg'n on Mon May 14, 2018 6:46 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,838
Quiz Score: 80
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5991
All the best Sam. One of the most exciting and most talented players to pull on the C&W. He had a massive hand in us competing and winning silverware again. I hope to see him back at Wigan in some capacity in a few years.
Re: Tomkins exit confirmed
Post Mon May 14, 2018 7:03 am
Posted by JWarriors on Mon May 14, 2018 7:03 am
JWarriors Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 590
I’m kind of sad for him in a way.
He was just getting back to his best and proving some of his detractors wrong. Now he’s at Catalans there will be no more silverware for him. And I assume much ridicule as people who dislike him watch him lose most weeks.

I sound bitter, and that’s probably because I am. He’s ruined his own career through bad choices, and proved that he’s more interested in the money.

That’s fine, and that’s up to him of course. Last time he left I was ok with it, this time is frustrating and just leaves a bad taste.
Re: Tomkins exit confirmed
Post Mon May 14, 2018 7:20 am
Posted by Trainman on Mon May 14, 2018 7:20 am
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 750
Disappointed, especially given we offered him a 4 year marquee contract.

Unlike others I do ‘buy’ the wanting to live and work in another country for a few years, having done it myself.
Re: Tomkins exit confirmed
Post Mon May 14, 2018 7:21 am
Posted by WARRIOR5 on Mon May 14, 2018 7:21 am
WARRIOR5 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jul 13, 2016 7:44 pm
Posts: 67
Can somebody please check on DaveO?

In part I feel a little let down but he has to look out for himself, and a four year top dollar deal in the SOF would be hard to turn down.

He is one of the best players I have seen play and will never forget those first few years when he was unplayable. If we have signed Hardaker and keep Bateman, it’s a good piece of business for me.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Warrior, Big Steve, Brick with eyes, ChrisA, Cruncher, exiled Warrior, hengirl, infamous grouse, Jomc, Jukesays, krisleeds, mwindass, NickyKiss, nikos, NSW, S_Riley, Smalls, spartakmixtapes, thepimp007, Trainman, WARRIOR5 and 294 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,728,2271,82276,8384,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 17th May 10:50
NRL
PENRITH
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 18th May 09:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
NZ WARRIORS
Fri 18th May 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 18th May 19:45
 CH ONE
NEWCASTLE
v
BRADFORD BULLS
Sat 19th May 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NEWCASTLE
Sat 19th May 08:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
Sat 19th May 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
MANLY
Sat 19th May 12:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TORONTO
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 19th May 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
ST. HELENS
Sat 19th May 15:00
 CH ONE
LONDON SKOLARS
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)