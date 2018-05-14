Reputation Points: 1 Rep Position: 34th / 76,838 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am Posts: 4514
Though I would be interested to hear what Sam has to say about it, I just can’t understand how anyone can label Sam a Wigan legend (twitter) or say he will be missed and hope he comes back one day.
This is the third time Sam has high tailed it off in the name of “money”. Wigan - NZ Warriors - Wigan - Catalans. He’s played well for us for 3 1/2 seasons. That’s it. Granted he was outstanding before he left for NZW but this season is the only part he’s played well for us since he came back.
He’s realised he isn’t getting what he wants - that’s despite still being a marquee player on significantly higher wages than other players and decides to high tail it off to Catalans disguising it under that old “culture change” banner.
His attitude stinks. I’m relieved he’s going elsewhere.
Ta ra Sam. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
Gutted, first player I watched at academy level and saw him turn into a superstar. His 2015, 2016, 2017 seasons were ruined by injury which is unfortunate. What a players this guy has been though.
Will be missed but we will find someone else, we always do.
Hope Sam goes out with some silverware.
That’s the one plus side to this, he should be hungry to go out with a trophy because without being all ‘he’s throwing his career away’ about it, he is going to a club that is a long way from challenging for honours as things stand.
It’s hard for anyone to give a real opinion currently without knowing other factors. I’d like to know who’s replacing him and who else is staying and going before I’d really bag the club or praise them.
Watching us these past few weeks we will need something up our sleeve because it’s not been pretty and he’s been the difference for us at times.
Can't blame him looking after number 1 when he's approaching the end of his career and has s bad injury record. Think it would have been a mistake for the club to keep him for 4 years on a marquee salary
All the best Sam. One of the most exciting and most talented players to pull on the C&W. He had a massive hand in us competing and winning silverware again. I hope to see him back at Wigan in some capacity in a few years.
I’m kind of sad for him in a way. He was just getting back to his best and proving some of his detractors wrong. Now he’s at Catalans there will be no more silverware for him. And I assume much ridicule as people who dislike him watch him lose most weeks.
I sound bitter, and that’s probably because I am. He’s ruined his own career through bad choices, and proved that he’s more interested in the money.
That’s fine, and that’s up to him of course. Last time he left I was ok with it, this time is frustrating and just leaves a bad taste.
