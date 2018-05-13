WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jimmy Keinhorst

Board index Super League Hull KR Jimmy Keinhorst

Post a reply
Jimmy Keinhorst
Post Sun May 13, 2018 8:58 pm
Posted by SirStan on Sun May 13, 2018 8:58 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8648
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Signed for 2019.

He obviously isnâ€™t aware of the history of centres joining us. willkommen jimmy
Re: Jimmy Keinhorst
Post Sun May 13, 2018 9:08 pm
Posted by cheekydiddles on Sun May 13, 2018 9:08 pm
cheekydiddles Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2363
A great signing for you guys
Re: Jimmy Keinhorst
Post Sun May 13, 2018 9:25 pm
Posted by fun time frankie on Sun May 13, 2018 9:25 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 6254
Location: east east hull
At least we're signing internationals now
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: NickyKiss, Old Timer No 4, Rural Robin and 96 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,728,1271,74676,8384,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SOUTHS
24-10
ST GEORGE
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
16-24
CRONULLA
 Full Time  
WSL
FEATHERSTONE W
32-38
CASTLEFORD W
 Full Time  
WSL
BRADFORD W
72-10
YORK W
 Full Time  
WSL
WIGAN W
16-6
ST HELENS WOMEN
 Full Time  
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
58-32
DEWSBURY RAMS
 Full Time  
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SHEFFIELD
14-66
LONDON BRONCOS
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
OLDHAM
74-6
HEMEL STAGS
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
18-70
DONCASTER
 Full Time  
CC2018
HULL KR
10-28
WIGAN WARRIORS
 Full Time  
CC2018
WARRINGTON
66-10
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)