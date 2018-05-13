WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OUT 2019 | Jimmy Keinhorst - Hull KR

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com OUT 2019 | Jimmy Keinhorst - Hull KR

Post a reply
OUT 2019 | Jimmy Keinhorst - Hull KR
Post Sun May 13, 2018 8:56 pm
Posted by Frosties. on Sun May 13, 2018 8:56 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,838
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 8209
League Express reporting that Hull Kingston Rovers have won the race to sign Keinhorst.
Re: OUT 2019 | Jimmy Keinhorst - Hull KR
Post Sun May 13, 2018 9:15 pm
Posted by ALAW on Sun May 13, 2018 9:15 pm
ALAW Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:11 am
Posts: 32
Can't blame him. Always been a fan but not getting enough game time.
Re: OUT 2019 | Jimmy Keinhorst - Hull KR
Post Sun May 13, 2018 9:45 pm
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Sun May 13, 2018 9:45 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 9005
Location: Leeds
Hardly surprising. He'll be 28 by the time next season begins, and it's obvious Leeds can't guarantee him a starting place. Also, with Newman emerging he'd be a pretty expensive back up.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, FoxyRhino, Jamie101, lionarmour87, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Maverick Rhino, morrisseyisawire, REDEOD, rhinos_bish, Seth, TheNo36, tommy_wiseau and 175 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,728,1271,74676,8384,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SOUTHS
24-10
ST GEORGE
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
16-24
CRONULLA
 Full Time  
WSL
FEATHERSTONE W
32-38
CASTLEFORD W
 Full Time  
WSL
BRADFORD W
72-10
YORK W
 Full Time  
WSL
WIGAN W
16-6
ST HELENS WOMEN
 Full Time  
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
58-32
DEWSBURY RAMS
 Full Time  
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SHEFFIELD
14-66
LONDON BRONCOS
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
OLDHAM
74-6
HEMEL STAGS
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
18-70
DONCASTER
 Full Time  
CC2018
HULL KR
10-28
WIGAN WARRIORS
 Full Time  
CC2018
WARRINGTON
66-10
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)