Hardly surprising. He'll be 28 by the time next season begins, and it's obvious Leeds can't guarantee him a starting place. Also, with Newman emerging he'd be a pretty expensive back up.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, FoxyRhino, Jamie101, lionarmour87, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Maverick Rhino, morrisseyisawire, REDEOD, rhinos_bish, Seth, TheNo36, tommy_wiseau and 175 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,728,127
|1,746
|76,838
|4,559
|SET