WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Paul Rowley

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Paul Rowley

Post a reply
Paul Rowley
Post Sun May 13, 2018 7:20 pm
Posted by the flying biscuit on Sun May 13, 2018 7:20 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5532
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
is he a Neal Warnock type of Coach ...? is he a good second tier coach but absolutely never a top level coach....??

Toronto started off well, playing expansive rugby that had us troubled but then they started head high shots, niggling, punching, back chatting and just such poor discipline that would make Catalan look like a Sunday School team....

surely they have to get rid of him as soon as they get into superleague. That was the worst possible outcome for them today. a complete lack of discipline and an ensuing hammering.

and then to make things worse in his press conference he accuses us of throwing our toys out of the pram...

the blokes a cretin....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, fez1, getdownmonkeyman, HOOF HEARTED, kirtonLindseyWolf, Old Man John, Orfie, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, Rugby, Smiffy27, St Helens Wolf, the flying biscuit, Vespid_Wire, Wire Weaver and 307 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,728,0162,37076,8384,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.