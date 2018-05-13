is he a Neal Warnock type of Coach ...? is he a good second tier coach but absolutely never a top level coach....??
Toronto started off well, playing expansive rugby that had us troubled but then they started head high shots, niggling, punching, back chatting and just such poor discipline that would make Catalan look like a Sunday School team....
surely they have to get rid of him as soon as they get into superleague. That was the worst possible outcome for them today. a complete lack of discipline and an ensuing hammering.
and then to make things worse in his press conference he accuses us of throwing our toys out of the pram...
the blokes a cretin....
