Quarter finals
Post Sun May 13, 2018 6:04 pm
Posted by jools on Sun May 13, 2018 6:04 pm
Best draw we could have hoped for- Catalan at our place.
We play Salford the Friday before and Leeds the Friday after - I canâ€™t see the beeb picking our game so likely play Thursday or Friday on Sky.
Could have Leroy back then- and wardle will also be available. Hopefully our squad will be looking healthier!
Re: Quarter finals
Post Sun May 13, 2018 6:53 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Sun May 13, 2018 6:53 pm
very happy with that

thursday at home i think will be the day
Re: Quarter finals
Post Sun May 13, 2018 7:10 pm
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Sun May 13, 2018 7:10 pm
Probably the best draw we could have hoped for.

Should have more or less a fully fit squad by then too!

