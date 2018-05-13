It’s hard to judge them at the minute. They’ve really come to and fair play to them but aside from beating a struggling Leeds side, they’ve not had many really big test and it’s tough to know exactly how well they’re playing.
We’re going through the motions too much in games, so to play them in two big games in two of the next three weeks is good for us. I’m not quite sure how good we either as things stand.
After a run of Widnes away, Salford Home and HKR away I’m more then ready for some big games.
We "Warrington" are improving as a team, but not yet close to firing on all cylinders. Tyrone Roberts is finally finding his feet and working well with Kev Brown. It should be a good game next Saturday, which hopefully will wet the appetite for the cup match and a full HJ. Hopefully, a game that will show off our great game and not the farce witnessed today.
Hard to judge both sides at present. We’ve been well below par, but still winning, and so, mostly, have they. With what should be comfortable wins for Saints and Leeds, and a couple of also-rans playing in the other, ours should be the tie of the round.
Fingers crossed for a win, and draw Huddersfield in the semis.
Magic should be a cracker. The game already looked a good one but it’s even bigger now. Sean O’Loughlin looks a big doubt for us after only doing about 10/15 mins today and I heard somebody at the game say Williams has a fractured wrist (although the official line was just a knock) so we could be a little disrupted around the spine.
I’m sure both sides will fly in to it regardless. I’m looking forward to a good weekend.
Big Shaun may have just been resting your prize asset. SOL always has a blinder when playing us. I hope injuries don't play a major part in the teams for next Saturday and the Cup game. Lets get the best 17 from both teams and get at it on the pitch.
Best of luck to you all
It won’t I’m sure. Wire are missing a few anyway so no excuse either way.
The game needs a good weekend in Newcastle. There’s been too many negatives recently.
