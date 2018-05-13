WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds Away

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Leeds Away

Post a reply
Leeds Away
Post Sun May 13, 2018 4:54 pm
Posted by Vancouver Leyther on Sun May 13, 2018 4:54 pm
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2945
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Wouldn't have been my first choice (or second or third) especially away, but another chance for the lads to gauge where they are.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Leeds Away
Post Sun May 13, 2018 5:10 pm
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Sun May 13, 2018 5:10 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2783
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
Wouldn't have been my first choice (or second or third) especially away, but another chance for the lads to gauge where they are.


Send the academy lads. This fixture offers us nothing. We have bigger fish to fry.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Leeds Away
Post Sun May 13, 2018 5:16 pm
Posted by The Ghost of '99 on Sun May 13, 2018 5:16 pm
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,838
Quiz Score: 36
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 419
Location: Desperation Island
Game to be played at Post Office Road which should be of some benefit to Leigh compared to a proper away game?
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Brian Wood, CHEADLE LEYTHER, ItchyandScratchy, kirkhall, scrum, shropshire-leyther, Vancouver Leyther, will_leeds and 220 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,727,9492,69876,8384,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.