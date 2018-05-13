WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why does English Rugby League need teams like this ??

Posted by fartown since 1961 on Sun May 13, 2018 4:09 pm
High tackles, punches, above the horizontal tackle ( 3 games like Jake ?) over rated Aussies with big mouths, spoiling in the ruck if this is Canadian expansion then they can keep it.

Great when they are putting away championship teams but what does this add to the game in general ?

McCrone is a disgrace and boy I’m glad we didn’t sign Darcy Lussick if today’s performance is what he’s got !!

BBC saying on course for SuperLeague I truly hope not !!

Davis says learning experience with all the NRL and SL players they have signed ?? You have to be kidding

fartown since 1961, Jo Jumbuck, Waterloo Winger

