High tackles, punches, above the horizontal tackle ( 3 games like Jake ?) over rated Aussies with big mouths, spoiling in the ruck if this is Canadian expansion then they can keep it.
Great when they are putting away championship teams but what does this add to the game in general ?
McCrone is a disgrace and boy I’m glad we didn’t sign Darcy Lussick if today’s performance is what he’s got !!
BBC saying on course for SuperLeague I truly hope not !!
Davis says learning experience with all the NRL and SL players they have signed ?? You have to be kidding
Great when they are putting away championship teams but what does this add to the game in general ?
McCrone is a disgrace and boy I’m glad we didn’t sign Darcy Lussick if today’s performance is what he’s got !!
BBC saying on course for SuperLeague I truly hope not !!
Davis says learning experience with all the NRL and SL players they have signed ?? You have to be kidding