WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - This week's disciplinary

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk This week's disciplinary

Post a reply
This week's disciplinary
Post Sun May 13, 2018 3:38 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun May 13, 2018 3:38 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,838
Quiz Score: 432
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25814
Location: West Yorkshire
Cards dished out all over the shop this weekend. Reckon Tuesday night's disciplinary panel will need overnight accommodation :shock: Shame about the Toronto player, could have been a contest in the 2nd half.
Re: This week's disciplinary
Post Sun May 13, 2018 3:48 pm
Posted by UllFC on Sun May 13, 2018 3:48 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 15033
Tickle sent off for a suspected headbutt for Rovers, might help level the player count up.

Shocking discipline from Toronto thought, is this what life is like in the Championship these days?!
Re: This week's disciplinary
Post Sun May 13, 2018 3:57 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun May 13, 2018 3:57 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,838
Quiz Score: 432
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25814
Location: West Yorkshire
UllFC wrote:
Tickle sent off for a suspected headbutt for Rovers, might help level the player count up.

Shocking discipline from Toronto thought, is this what life is like in the Championship these days?!

On the basis of what we saw from Fev I think we can say yes.
Re: This week's disciplinary
Post Sun May 13, 2018 4:04 pm
Posted by Hasbag on Sun May 13, 2018 4:04 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,838
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 2212
Location: Hull
UllFC wrote:
Tickle sent off for a suspected headbutt for Rovers, might help level the player count up.

Shocking discipline from Toronto thought, is this what life is like in the Championship these days?!

Robbie Mulhearn also went off injured,knee injury apparently. Might be nothing, but could also be another player out for them.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, Bombed Out, Brid B&W, C for Cuckoo, edinburgh yorkie, Greavsie, Irregular Hoops, Kenty, Paddyfc, Sheldon, themightynortherner, UllFC, Wilde 3 and 268 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,727,8061,76376,8384,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SOUTHS
24-10
ST GEORGE
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
16-24
CRONULLA
 Full Time  
WSL
FEATHERSTONE W
32-38
CASTLEFORD W
 Full Time  
WSL
BRADFORD W
72-10
YORK W
 Full Time  
WSL
WIGAN W
16-6
ST HELENS WOMEN
 Full Time  
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
58-32
DEWSBURY RAMS
 Full Time  
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SHEFFIELD
14-66
LONDON BRONCOS
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
OLDHAM
74-6
HEMEL STAGS
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
18-70
DONCASTER
 Full Time  
CC2018
HULL KR
10-28
WIGAN WARRIORS
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:30
CC2018
WARRINGTON
50-10
TORONTO
UPDATE! Lineham Try, Goodwin Goal
LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)