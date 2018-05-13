WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Dentist's Diary...

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk The Dentist's Diary...

Post a reply
The Dentist's Diary...
Post Sun May 13, 2018 1:56 pm
Posted by Roland_R on Sun May 13, 2018 1:56 pm
Roland_R 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:40 am
Posts: 11587
Location: Hull
...is now online @ www.blackandwhites.co.uk

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alfmacklin, bellyboy, Brid B&W, Harlequin, HFC Boy, knockersbumpMKII, Large Paws, Mike1970, Riderofthepalehorse, themightynortherner, Touchliner and 197 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,727,7101,35076,8384,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SOUTHS
24-10
ST GEORGE
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
16-24
CRONULLA
 Full Time  
WSL
FEATHERSTONE W
32-38
CASTLEFORD W
 Full Time  
WSL
BRADFORD W
72-10
YORK W
 Full Time  
WSL
WIGAN W
16-6
ST HELENS WOMEN
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
22-12
DEWSBURY RAMS
UPDATE! Latest
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SHEFFIELD
6-28
LONDON BRONCOS
UPDATE! Latest
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CH ONE
OLDHAM
16-6
HEMEL STAGS
Latest
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
0-42
DONCASTER
Latest
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
CC2018
HULL KR
4-10
WIGAN WARRIORS
Quinlan Sin Bin
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:30
CC2018
WARRINGTON
0-4
TORONTO
Higson Try
LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)