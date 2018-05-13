Where does Ben Barba rank in terms of the best overseas player to come to Super League?
Personally, I never thought we would see anyone better than Jamie Lyon in this league, particularly with the recruiting power of Super League declining. But with Barba I think he is more influential on the team that Lyon, he's involved in the game throughout and comes up with scintillating plays and tries from anywhere on the field.
However, I would also say that Lyon was playing in a stronger league against better opposition. He had pace, power and some of the most refined ball skills I have ever seen, he regularly made international players look like schoolboys.
There are obviously others, but for me and Lyon and Barba would be 1 and 2 at the moment and if Barba can go on and win the GF with Saints this year continuing in his current form then I'd be inclined to say he's the best we've had over here in the SL era.
