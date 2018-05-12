The quarter final draw takes place live on BBC2 after tomorrow's televised game.
In the pot are
Hull FC
Huddersfield
Leigh
Leeds
St Helens
Catalans
To be joined by Warrington/Toronto and Rovers/Wigan
Fingers crossed for a home draw, preferably avoiding Saints, Wigan and Leeds. The matches are only three weeks away so not much recovery time for our injured players. Hopefully by then Kelly is back.
