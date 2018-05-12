WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Quarter Final Draw

Quarter Final Draw
Post Sat May 12, 2018 3:23 pm
Posted by ComeOnYouUll on Sat May 12, 2018 3:23 pm


The quarter final draw takes place live on BBC2 after tomorrow's televised game.

In the pot are

Hull FC
Huddersfield
Leigh
Leeds
St Helens
Catalans

To be joined by Warrington/Toronto and Rovers/Wigan

Fingers crossed for a home draw, preferably avoiding Saints, Wigan and Leeds. The matches are only three weeks away so not much recovery time for our injured players. Hopefully by then Kelly is back.
Re: Quarter Final Draw
Post Sat May 12, 2018 3:30 pm
Posted by ccs on Sat May 12, 2018 3:30 pm


Tempting fate, but wigan, saints, leeds and warrington could all be in the same half of the draw for the next 2 rounds, with just one of them going thru' to the final.

