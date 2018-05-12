WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re: None Wire tv games

Post Sat May 12, 2018 3:11 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Sat May 12, 2018 3:11 pm
Saints really are a one trick team.
Barba the difference. It's obvious that Cas are going to struggle with makeshift hbs.
once a wire always a wire
Post Sat May 12, 2018 3:20 pm
Posted by kirtonLindseyWolf on Sat May 12, 2018 3:20 pm
Castleford seem to be more a one trick pony. Take Gale out of the team and they are rudderless. Very pedestrian today.

