Game on: Cas v Tellins
Post Sat May 12, 2018 2:04 pm
knockersbumpMKII on Sat May 12, 2018 2:04 pm


Child doing his usual inept performance, giving Saints everything so far, very even contest otherwise.
If Cas can get some ball and keep there heads they're in with a chance.
Re: Game on: Cas v Tellins
Post Sat May 12, 2018 2:11 pm
Eddie Marks on Sat May 12, 2018 2:11 pm


Yeah child's is defo leaning towards saints imho though don't know if it's intentional or just poor reffing
Re: Game on: Cas v Tellins
Post Sat May 12, 2018 2:13 pm
So Grose but So Good on Sat May 12, 2018 2:13 pm


I don’t think the obstruction rule applies to Mark Percival!!!

