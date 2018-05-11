WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Peter Mata'utia

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Peter Mata'utia

Post a reply
Peter Mata'utia
Post Fri May 11, 2018 9:56 pm
Posted by Ziggy Stardust on Fri May 11, 2018 9:56 pm
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2682
Location: Serpo
Watching Peter Mata'utia for leigh tonight, he was one of and if not the best players on the field.

Then noticed the number 4 on his back, so did a little bit of googling.

Played 44 times for Newcastle last year with 10 tries, offered just a one-year extension, but was snapped up by Leigh on a 3-year deal.

At the same time that deal was in motion, we must have been looking at a new centre and brought sarg back, we are short in centres in SL and as a utility back he also plays fullback and wing.

The reason for this post is, are we still actively recruiting from Australia, do we have anyone over there scouting. Sarg couldn't get a game at the gold coast but this guy was available after a solid 2.5 years in NRL Starting most games in his last 2 years.
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Fri May 11, 2018 10:34 pm
Posted by Snowy on Fri May 11, 2018 10:34 pm
Snowy User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,837
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7166
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Hands off him !! LOL!!
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Fri May 11, 2018 10:37 pm
Posted by jonh on Fri May 11, 2018 10:37 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,837
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16660
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
I raised this exact point at the time when they were available.

Couldn’t believe we or any other SL teams were not putting serious bids in for him and his brother.

I also think Mortimer is another that should be playing for one if the stronger SL clubs.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Re: Peter Mata'utia
Post Fri May 11, 2018 10:52 pm
Posted by Snowy on Fri May 11, 2018 10:52 pm
Snowy User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,837
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7166
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Leigh are probably a better team than last year but the shocking start to the season has not done them any favours.

10/10 and I am hoping we draw Catalans at home. That is another winnable game.
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot], Grimmy, hengirl, jonh, MadDogg, moto748, Snowy, wiganermike, Ziggy Stardust and 112 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,727,1911,61476,8374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 07:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TODAY 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
GOLD COAST
TODAY 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
TODAY 14:30
CC2018
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
COVENTRY BEARS
v
YORK
TODAY 15:30
CC2018
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WHITEHAVEN
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
ST GEORGE
TOMORROW 07:10
NRL
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TOMORROW 14:00
WSL
FEATHERSTONE W
v
CASTLEFORD W
TOMORROW 14:00
WSL
BRADFORD W
v
YORK W
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)