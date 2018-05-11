Watching Peter Mata'utia for leigh tonight, he was one of and if not the best players on the field.
Then noticed the number 4 on his back, so did a little bit of googling.
Played 44 times for Newcastle last year with 10 tries, offered just a one-year extension, but was snapped up by Leigh on a 3-year deal.
At the same time that deal was in motion, we must have been looking at a new centre and brought sarg back, we are short in centres in SL and as a utility back he also plays fullback and wing.
The reason for this post is, are we still actively recruiting from Australia, do we have anyone over there scouting. Sarg couldn't get a game at the gold coast but this guy was available after a solid 2.5 years in NRL Starting most games in his last 2 years.
