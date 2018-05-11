Without the stats in front of me I would think his win/loss ratio would be pretty similar with and without Kear.
Been away hull Mr where poop and at 12 12 got good try not given we got couple of lucky break away trys ie miller knocked on for tj first try we get smashed by one of worst teams in league but we should be happy well no chester is nothing without keae
Apart from last week, we have been clueless in attack most weeks this season.
Think it is too soon for knee jerk reactions in saying the coach has to go though.
One concern I do have is that some signings he has made, have been, shall we way hit or miss. For me, even now, a lot of the first names on the team sheet,would be players he inherited.
I know weve come a long way since the MPG, and Im sure someone will say it over next day or two, as they usually do after a poor result, but to move on, and move forward, we need to stop looking back 3 years, and say look where weve come in 12 months
