Chester out
Post Fri May 11, 2018 8:11 pm
Posted by leedscat on Fri May 11, 2018 8:11 pm
leedscat
Cheeky half-back
1 try in 3 out of 4 games getting beat for fun look at chester results without kear hes not good enough has we got best squad ever in sl
Re: Chester out
Post Fri May 11, 2018 8:24 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Fri May 11, 2018 8:24 pm
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Been away, did you post last week?

Without the stats in front of me I would think his win/loss ratio would be pretty similar with and without Kear.
Re: Chester out
Post Fri May 11, 2018 8:25 pm
Posted by King Street Cat on Fri May 11, 2018 8:25 pm
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
It's like we've gone back to the old 'Jekyll and Hyde' Wakefield.
Re: Chester out
Post Fri May 11, 2018 8:28 pm
Posted by 4foxsake on Fri May 11, 2018 8:28 pm
4foxsake
Strong-running second rower
We’ve got the two quickest players in the league on the right edge and we can’t get the ball to them in space. Chester needs to go have a good think about his game plan, we’ve been clueless
Re: Chester out
Post Fri May 11, 2018 8:31 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Fri May 11, 2018 8:31 pm
homme vaste
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
leedscat wrote:
1 try in 3 out of 4 games getting beat for fun look at chester results without kear hes not good enough has we got best squad ever in sl


Shut up fgs
Re: Chester out
Post Fri May 11, 2018 8:36 pm
Posted by leedscat on Fri May 11, 2018 8:36 pm
leedscat
Cheeky half-back
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Been away, did you post last week?

Without the stats in front of me I would think his win/loss ratio would be pretty similar with and without Kear.

Been away hull Mr where poop and at 12 12 got good try not given we got couple of lucky break away trys ie miller knocked on for tj first try we get smashed by one of worst teams in league but we should be happy well no chester is nothing without keae
Re: Chester out
Post Fri May 11, 2018 8:40 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Fri May 11, 2018 8:40 pm
homme vaste
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
You are an idiot. That is all.
Re: Chester out
Post Fri May 11, 2018 8:43 pm
Posted by leedscat on Fri May 11, 2018 8:43 pm
leedscat
Cheeky half-back
Ok so keep sticking up for him and when where in middle 8s be happyoh and I know more bout rugby than you could dream of
Re: Chester out
Post Fri May 11, 2018 8:45 pm
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Fri May 11, 2018 8:45 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger
Apart from last week, we have been clueless in attack most weeks this season.

Think it is too soon for knee jerk reactions in saying the coach has to go though.

One concern I do have is that some signings he has made, have been, shall we way hit or miss. For me, even now, a lot of the first names on the team sheet,would be players he inherited.

I know weve come a long way since the MPG, and Im sure someone will say it over next day or two, as they usually do after a poor result, but to move on, and move forward, we need to stop looking back 3 years, and say look where weve come in 12 months
Re: Chester out
Post Fri May 11, 2018 8:46 pm
Posted by M62 J30 TRINITY on Fri May 11, 2018 8:46 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger
Challenge cup's rubbish nowadays, we can concentrate on the league now.

Up the Trin
