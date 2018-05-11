WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh v Salford

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Leigh v Salford

Post a reply
Leigh v Salford
Post Fri May 11, 2018 7:16 pm
Posted by Towns88 on Fri May 11, 2018 7:16 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,837
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3716
Really good first half so far..tale of 2 halves in a half.


Who the hell is the number 4 for Leigh? Been absolutely class. How has he performed in the championship?

Salford will miss Lui tonight. Can see Leigh winning 30 26
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyD1970, Cronus, dr_feelgood, Gallanteer, Gazwire, HXSparky, King Street Cat, rollin thunder, thefaxfanman, Towns88, Willzay and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,727,1061,64976,8374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NEWCASTLE
18-29
PENRITH
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANTERBURY
20-12
PARRAMATTA EELS
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:35
CC2018
LEIGH
12-10
SALFORD
Latest
LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:45
CC2018
HUDDERSFIELD
6-8
WAKEFIELD
Half Time
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 20:00
CC2018
WIDNES VIKINGS
4-10
LEEDS RHINOS
Whitley Try
TOMORROW 07:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
GOLD COAST
TOMORROW 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
TOMORROW 14:30
CC2018
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
COVENTRY BEARS
v
YORK
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)