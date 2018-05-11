I did reply this on the Hull / Featherstone thread but is deserving of it's own thread as it is not relative to just that match, more the game in general.
It is going to pot. Two observations from last night's match, but this season, both in SL and in our matches, has been littered with similar incidents. Cheating, diving, simulation, feigning injury etc etc
A Featherstone player last night was hit fair and square across the chest, but whipped his head back in the tackle as if simulating it had almost been knocked off, 'winning' a pressure relieving penalty.
This just 5 min after young Jake Connor, was 'brushed' and I do mean brushed across the the top of his hair, ref waved play on... Connor looks at him bewildered, and then drops to the ground 'holding' his head.
Head Injury: Referee has no option only to stop the game, Video ref gets involved, Slow Mo replay to almost stand still, hand clearly in Connor's hair.... Penalty to Hull.
Joke Shop.
