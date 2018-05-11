WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Yorkcourt 2008.....WTF

Post Fri May 11, 2018 11:40 am
Posted by JINJER on Fri May 11, 2018 11:40 am
IGNORE

I didn't know whether to start a new thread but have. For what it's worth I can't see any kind of development being forthcoming but what about this?
Yorkcourt 2008 changed there name to Newmarket lane ltd on the 8th May this year.
Prior to this on April the 17th Yorkcourt 2008 (now Newmarket lane ltd) appointed two new directors, Robert Anderson and Hamer Boot, both are current directors of Henry Boot construction, who do have a history of sporting facilities.
Their last few sporting projects were.

Olympic Legacy Park - Sheffield City Council
University of Hull sports development
Rudding Park Spa - Harrogate
Graham Solley Sports Pavilion - Sheffield Hallam University
Anything in it stadium wise or is this beginning of the laying of 4G pitches to fulfill it's promise of "community facilities."
