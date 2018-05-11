WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Venue change - West Wales Raiders - Sunday 15 July 2018 3pm

Posted by Wanderer on Fri May 11, 2018 11:11 am
The 'home' fixture against West Wales Raiders on Sunday 15 July 2018 will now take place at Featherstone's LD Nutrition Stadium rather than on Pitch 2 at the Keepmoat.
Posted by wahs on Fri May 11, 2018 11:25 am
Why do we have to go to FEATHERSTONE another season ticket wasted
Posted by wahs on Fri May 11, 2018 11:27 am
Posted by onedon on Fri May 11, 2018 11:42 am
so its not at home then, so we have to play more away games than anyone else!
Thats the point of HOME fixtures so the AWAY team travels and the HOME team DON'T!
Posted by Keith Lard's Dog on Fri May 11, 2018 11:54 am
What a joke , this is purely and simply so our brown nosing CEO can kiss a few butts and tell everyone what a great club Featherstone are.
A home game should be in Doncaster not in the land of the six fingered whippet walkers. :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :CRAZY:
Posted by Moonshine on Fri May 11, 2018 12:06 pm
The club needs to be providing transport at the very least from the Keepmoat.
