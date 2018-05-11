WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I have an idea !!!

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions I have an idea !!!

Post a reply
I have an idea !!!
Post Fri May 11, 2018 11:00 am
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Fri May 11, 2018 11:00 am
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,832
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1729
To cut down or eradicate the evil that is 'feigning injury* - see *Greg Bird etc* why don't the RFL introduce what I will initially call 'the Cock Clock' ?

Just like being put on the clock in golf or the shot clock in snooker but with heavier penalty, the clock starts after an 'injured' player is left prone for more than 5 seconds, doesn't sound a lot but count it out properly, then if the player remains prone or is being treated for more than 1 minute or maybe slightly more from clock start that player must leave the field & a substitution must be made !

Once teams begin to run out of interchanges & lose a couple of games as a result of poor sportsmanship they will eventually become self policing !

Nuts or does it have some traction ?
Last edited by Ste100Centurions on Fri May 11, 2018 11:21 am, edited 2 times in total.
Re: I have an idea !!!
Post Fri May 11, 2018 11:11 am
Posted by kirkhall on Fri May 11, 2018 11:11 am
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 76,832
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1620
Location: Near Leyth
I was at Morrison's yesterday and saw the lads returning to the stadium from Training. Ben Reynolds seemed to have some kind of problem with his left leg as he was limping quite significantly on it!
If Reynolds is fit to play tonight, perhaps he has taken 'play acting' to another level by doing it off the field :lol: :lol:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DaveP65, Google [Bot], gunners guns13, kirkhall, reffy, Ste100Centurions and 167 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,726,9401,88376,8324,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 06:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TODAY 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
TODAY 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TODAY 19:35
CC2018
LEIGH
v
SALFORD
TODAY 19:45
CC2018
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
TODAY 20:00
CC2018
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
GOLD COAST
TOMORROW 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
TOMORROW 14:30
CC2018
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
COVENTRY BEARS
v
YORK
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)