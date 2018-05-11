To cut down or eradicate the evil that is 'feigning injury* - see *Greg Bird etc* why don't the RFL introduce what I will initially call 'the Cock Clock' ?
Just like being put on the clock in golf or the shot clock in snooker but with heavier penalty, the clock starts after an 'injured' player is left prone for more than 5 seconds, doesn't sound a lot but count it out properly, then if the player remains prone or is being treated for more than 1 minute or maybe slightly more from clock start that player must leave the field & a substitution must be made !
Once teams begin to run out of interchanges & lose a couple of games as a result of poor sportsmanship they will eventually become self policing !
Nuts or does it have some traction ?
