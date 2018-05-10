WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - As the record been broken?

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk As the record been broken?

Post a reply
As the record been broken?
Post Thu May 10, 2018 10:40 pm
Posted by MR FRISK on Thu May 10, 2018 10:40 pm
MR FRISK Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1741
A few stats from tonight game after watching a rerun with a stopwatch!

1. The game was supposed to start at 7.35pm but started at 7.40pm!
2 The minutes applause lasted 2 minutes!
3. The first half lasted for 50 minutes.
4. Why wasnt the Featherstone player not put on report or yellow or red carded for nearly killing the Hull player 5 minutes into the second half!
5. Where was the big screen at tonights game?
6. The second half lasted for 57 minutes
7. Why was a Hull player red carded just as the full time hooter sounded.
8. A tennis match was supposed to start on the sky channel coverage at 9.30pm but the game only finished at 9.43pm!
9. Why is Gareth Hock allowed to play modern rugby league without trying to punch players every player?
10. The official attendance was given as 2,344 but there seemed to be much more than that :READING:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alfmacklin, Cardiff_05, cheekydiddles, fcthefuture, knockersbumpMKII, mk_fc, MR FRISK, redmuzza, rover 2000, Touchliner, Uppo58, Valen and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,726,77590876,8324,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 06:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TODAY 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
TODAY 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TODAY 19:35
CC2018
LEIGH
v
SALFORD
TODAY 19:45
CC2018
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
TODAY 20:00
CC2018
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
GOLD COAST
TOMORROW 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
TOMORROW 14:30
CC2018
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
COVENTRY BEARS
v
YORK
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)