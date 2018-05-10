A few stats from tonight game after watching a rerun with a stopwatch!
1. The game was supposed to start at 7.35pm but started at 7.40pm!
2 The minutes applause lasted 2 minutes!
3. The first half lasted for 50 minutes.
4. Why wasnt the Featherstone player not put on report or yellow or red carded for nearly killing the Hull player 5 minutes into the second half!
5. Where was the big screen at tonights game?
6. The second half lasted for 57 minutes
7. Why was a Hull player red carded just as the full time hooter sounded.
8. A tennis match was supposed to start on the sky channel coverage at 9.30pm but the game only finished at 9.43pm!
9. Why is Gareth Hock allowed to play modern rugby league without trying to punch players every player?
10. The official attendance was given as 2,344 but there seemed to be much more than that
