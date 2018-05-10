WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 9 players

Post Thu May 10, 2018 9:43 pm
Jake the Peg on Thu May 10, 2018 9:43 pm
Has anyone ever been to a game where one team has ended up with 9 players? I've been watching since 1978 and can't ever remember it happening before although I know bradford had a few sent off when jeff grayshon walked them off the pitch at rovers that time
Post Thu May 10, 2018 9:55 pm
R.B.A on Thu May 10, 2018 9:55 pm
At what point does a game get abandoned, is it when a team is down to 8 or 9 players? Could it explain why the ref took the decision not to send Griffin off for punching?
"Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend.
Post Thu May 10, 2018 10:00 pm
hull2524 on Thu May 10, 2018 10:00 pm
or because hock had loved him twice before he did
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Post Thu May 10, 2018 10:10 pm
Mrs Barista on Thu May 10, 2018 10:10 pm
R.B.A wrote:
At what point does a game get abandoned, is it when a team is down to 8 or 9 players? Could it explain why the ref took the decision not to send Griffin off for punching?

I don't know but when Andy writes to the RFL to complain I'm sure we'll find out. :lol:
Post Thu May 10, 2018 10:14 pm
R.B.A on Thu May 10, 2018 10:14 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
I don't know but when Andy writes to the RFL to complain I'm sure we'll find out. :lol:


Football season over for City so there should be no obstacle to a Wednesday night replay at KC.
"Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend.

