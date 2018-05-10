All joking apart, injury problems seem to be getting worse each year across the game. Maybe the game is pushing players beyond their physical ability to deal with it and the number of games means players going into games carrying injuries or fatigued, compounding the problem
We will do well not to pick any more injuries up on Sunday.The extra couple of day rest may get them a few back who 7 days may not have been enough? Either way both teams suffering. Maybe a few more of them get called before disciplinary after that disgrace Mickey Mouse conjured up tonight. We as fans knew just how inept he is but he presided over a 2nd half he totally lost control of..Strangely entertaining but still wrong.
We will do well not to pick any more injuries up on Sunday.The extra couple of day rest may get them a few back who 7 days may not have been enough? Either way both teams suffering. Maybe a few more of them get called before disciplinary after that disgrace Mickey Mouse conjured up tonight. We as fans knew just how inept he is but he presided over a 2nd half he totally lost control of..Strangely entertaining but still wrong.
bentham culpable if he told him to take NFA on tualapapa which was a clear yellow for me
On the upside, we’ve still got plenty of fullbacks.
SirStan wrote:
Looking forward to the Hull reserves derby as the climax to Magic Weekend.
I’m looking forward to being in Mexico and being spared the pain.
I’ll probably now go to the effort of recording it, I suppose. On the off chance.
I do get the feeling that while in the past these things were exaggerated to allow the outcome to be spun as extra heroic, nowadays Hull fans are just trying to create a sense of jeopardy to maintain their interest.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.