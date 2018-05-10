WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injury List

Injury List
Thu May 10, 2018 9:16 pm
SirStan
SirStan
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8636
Location: 2017 City of Culture
In light of some teams crying about lengthening injuries (both real and imaginary) perhaps a summary of our current position may be worthy:

Carney
Oakes
Heffernan
Lunt
Scruton
Jewitt
Lawler
Addy
Donaldson
McGuire
Blair

Have I missed anyone? Also banned is Minns
Re: Injury List
Thu May 10, 2018 9:19 pm
hull2524
hull2524
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 5086
yea but there all crap
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Injury List
Thu May 10, 2018 9:23 pm
rover 2000
rover 2000
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 433
hull2524 wrote:
yea but there all crap
so are your replacements that's why your crying ,
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
Re: Injury List
Thu May 10, 2018 9:28 pm
SirStan
SirStan
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8636
Location: 2017 City of Culture
hull2524 wrote:
yea but there all crap

According to you all our players are crap, doesn’t make them any less injured.

Looking forward to the Hull reserves derby as the climax to Magic Weekend.
Re: Injury List
Thu May 10, 2018 9:31 pm
Jake the Peg
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 27162
All joking apart, injury problems seem to be getting worse each year across the game. Maybe the game is pushing players beyond their physical ability to deal with it and the number of games means players going into games carrying injuries or fatigued, compounding the problem
Re: Injury List
Thu May 10, 2018 9:34 pm
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 1372
We will do well not to pick any more injuries up on Sunday.The extra couple of day rest may get them a few back who 7 days may not have been enough? Either way both teams suffering. Maybe a few more of them get called before disciplinary after that disgrace Mickey Mouse conjured up tonight. We as fans knew just how inept he is but he presided over a 2nd half he totally lost control of..Strangely entertaining but still wrong.
Re: Injury List
Thu May 10, 2018 9:46 pm
Jake the Peg
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 27162
craig hkr wrote:
We will do well not to pick any more injuries up on Sunday.The extra couple of day rest may get them a few back who 7 days may not have been enough? Either way both teams suffering. Maybe a few more of them get called before disciplinary after that disgrace Mickey Mouse conjured up tonight. We as fans knew just how inept he is but he presided over a 2nd half he totally lost control of..Strangely entertaining but still wrong.


bentham culpable if he told him to take NFA on tualapapa which was a clear yellow for me
Re: Injury List
Thu May 10, 2018 9:53 pm
Mild Rover
Mild Rover
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 10167
Location: Leicestershire.
SirStan wrote:
In light of some teams crying about lengthening injuries (both real and imaginary) perhaps a summary of our current position may be worthy:

Carney
Oakes
Heffernan
Lunt
Scruton
Jewitt
Lawler
Addy
Donaldson
McGuire
Blair

Have I missed anyone? Also banned is Minns


Clarkson’s got a problem with his hip, I think.

On the upside, we’ve still got plenty of fullbacks.

SirStan wrote:
Looking forward to the Hull reserves derby as the climax to Magic Weekend.


I’m looking forward to being in Mexico and being spared the pain. :)

I’ll probably now go to the effort of recording it, I suppose. On the off chance.

I do get the feeling that while in the past these things were exaggerated to allow the outcome to be spun as extra heroic, nowadays Hull fans are just trying to create a sense of jeopardy to maintain their interest.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Injury List
Thu May 10, 2018 9:56 pm
Mild Rover
Mild Rover
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 10167
Location: Leicestershire.
Jake the Peg wrote:
bentham culpable if he told him to take NFA on tualapapa which was a clear yellow for me


Astonishing decision.

But what on Earth was Taulapapa thinking in the first place?
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Injury List
Thu May 10, 2018 10:09 pm
hull2524
hull2524
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 5086
red all day, that not happening started it all,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
