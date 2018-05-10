Disgusting game of rugby tonight at Fev ... faults on both sides but I thought Fev were a complete disgrace to the game and the ref asked for it.
How the hell can that tackle on Shaul be deemed a mistimed tackle with just a penalty as a result.?
Really?!!!!!!!
No doubt Fev fans will have lots of counter claims but Radford summed it up ... it was like watching pub teams at war.
Thank goodness we didn't suffer that kind of spite when we played them.
Hull did well not to get sucked in but eventually they did and came down to Fev's level.
Gareth Hock took a punch which he desereved ... poisonous!
