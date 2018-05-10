WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - If that was rugby?

Post Thu May 10, 2018 8:52 pm
Stand-Offish on Thu May 10, 2018 8:52 pm
Disgusting game of rugby tonight at Fev ... faults on both sides but I thought Fev were a complete disgrace to the game and the ref asked for it.
How the hell can that tackle on Shaul be deemed a mistimed tackle with just a penalty as a result.?
Really?!!!!!!!

No doubt Fev fans will have lots of counter claims but Radford summed it up ... it was like watching pub teams at war.

Thank goodness we didn't suffer that kind of spite when we played them.

Hull did well not to get sucked in but eventually they did and came down to Fev's level.

Gareth Hock took a punch which he desereved ... poisonous!
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Post Thu May 10, 2018 9:03 pm
Wanderer on Thu May 10, 2018 9:03 pm
A dreadful advert for the game.
Post Thu May 10, 2018 9:40 pm
Double Movement on Thu May 10, 2018 9:40 pm
Misi Taulapapa should have got a straight red for that tackle. Even though he didn't make contact with Jamie Shaul's head there's no place for that in our game. A full blooded tackle when the defender hasn't got the ball is incredibly dangerous.

