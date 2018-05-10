WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BYOB (Bring Your Own Boots)

Post Thu May 10, 2018 8:52 pm
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Thu May 10, 2018 8:52 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10861
If anyone fancies a game next week just turn up. Outside backs especially welcome.
Post Thu May 10, 2018 8:54 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Thu May 10, 2018 8:54 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5987
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
If anyone fancies a game next week just turn up. Outside backs especially welcome.


Yeaman out of retirement?
Post Thu May 10, 2018 8:55 pm
Posted by Cardiff_05 on Thu May 10, 2018 8:55 pm
Cardiff_05
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 5024
Location: Caerdydd
Wilde 3 wrote:
Yeaman out of retirement?


Ellis :wink:
Post Thu May 10, 2018 8:58 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Thu May 10, 2018 8:58 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5987
Cardiff_05 wrote:
Ellis :wink:


He has trimmed down a bit. Put him on the win for his ball return out of back field
Post Thu May 10, 2018 9:02 pm
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Thu May 10, 2018 9:02 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10861
In all seriousness I am not sure what we can do next week.

Sneyd
Kelly
Abdul
Logan
Fash
Tuimavave
Talanoa
Bowden
Faraimo

All missing. And that is probably best case scenario. Hopefully Taylor is ok and that we dont pick up any bans other than Faraimo.

I reckon we might see a few debuts next week.
Post Thu May 10, 2018 9:03 pm
Posted by Dave K. on Thu May 10, 2018 9:03 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18591
Location: Back in Hull.
Shaul
Sanderson
Griffin
Hadley
Mouldi
Westy
Connor
Green
Houghton
Paea
Mini
Manu
Washy

Masi
Lane
Litten
Downs
Post Thu May 10, 2018 9:06 pm
Posted by Hasbag on Thu May 10, 2018 9:06 pm
Hasbag
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 2196
Location: Hull
Signing Westy was a stroke of genius.
Plus to be fair he's looked fairly good.
Post Thu May 10, 2018 9:10 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Thu May 10, 2018 9:10 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5987
Naughton is registered isn't he? Get him flown over!
Post Thu May 10, 2018 9:11 pm
Posted by Hasbag on Thu May 10, 2018 9:11 pm
Hasbag
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 2196
Location: Hull
What's the deal with Bienek? He's technically a Hull player isn't he, and just loaned back to London.
Can't we get him in even if just for a few weeks then send him back.
Post Thu May 10, 2018 9:14 pm
Posted by scarrie on Thu May 10, 2018 9:14 pm
scarrie
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 8:56 pm
Posts: 3510
Location: Hull
Dave K. wrote:
Shaul
Sanderson
Griffin
Hadley
Mouldi
Westy
Connor
Green
Houghton
Paea
Mini
Manu
Washy

Masi
Lane
Litten
Downs


Certainly testing the squad to it's limits.
Not the worst side I've ever seen but we'll need to muster a lot more direction than we saw tonight.
"I hope we get to the bottom of the answer"
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, alfmacklin, anijay, Bigredwarrior, Bombed Out, bonaire, Bullsmad, bushy, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, ChampagneSuperRovers, Chris71, FC Callum, H.G.S.A, Hasbag, Hessle Roader, HFC Boy, Hull boys club fc, hull smallears, hull2524, Hullfan82, Irregular Hoops, knockersbumpMKII, Large Paws, McGuireofrEngland, Mike1970, Mr. Zucchini Head, mwindass, NickyKiss, OmneFC, paperboy, R.B.A, Rogues Gallery, rover 2000, scarrie, Sheldon, Superbowl Scott, UllFC, Well Red, Wellsy13, Yahoo [Bot] and 641 guests

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

