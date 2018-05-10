Reputation Points:
If anyone fancies a game next week just turn up. Outside backs especially welcome.
Posted by
Wilde 3
on Thu May 10, 2018 8:54 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
If anyone fancies a game next week just turn up. Outside backs especially welcome.
Yeaman out of retirement?
Wilde 3 wrote:
Yeaman out of retirement?
Ellis
Posted by
Wilde 3
on Thu May 10, 2018 8:58 pm
Cardiff_05 wrote:
Ellis
He has trimmed down a bit. Put him on the win for his ball return out of back field
In all seriousness I am not sure what we can do next week.
Sneyd Kelly Abdul Logan Fash Tuimavave Talanoa Bowden Faraimo All missing. And that is probably best case scenario. Hopefully Taylor is ok and that we dont pick up any bans other than Faraimo. I reckon we might see a few debuts next week.
Posted by
Dave K.
on Thu May 10, 2018 9:03 pm
Shaul
Sanderson Griffin Hadley Mouldi Westy Connor Green Houghton Paea Mini Manu Washy Masi Lane Litten Downs
Posted by
Hasbag
on Thu May 10, 2018 9:06 pm
Signing Westy was a stroke of genius.
Plus to be fair he's looked fairly good.
Posted by
Wilde 3
on Thu May 10, 2018 9:10 pm
Naughton is registered isn't he? Get him flown over!
Posted by
Hasbag
on Thu May 10, 2018 9:11 pm
What's the deal with Bienek? He's technically a Hull player isn't he, and just loaned back to London.
Can't we get him in even if just for a few weeks then send him back.
Posted by
scarrie
on Thu May 10, 2018 9:14 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Shaul
Sanderson Griffin Hadley Mouldi Westy Connor Green Houghton Paea Mini Manu Washy Masi Lane Litten Downs
Certainly testing the squad to it's limits.
Not the worst side I've ever seen but we'll need to muster a lot more direction than we saw tonight.
"I hope we get to the bottom of the answer"
