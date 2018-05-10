WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev-Hull

Post Thu May 10, 2018 8:40 pm
Clearwing on Thu May 10, 2018 8:40 pm
What a horrible, niggly, thuggish game.

Thoroughly enjoyed it.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)

"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)
Post Thu May 10, 2018 8:43 pm
Hasbag on Thu May 10, 2018 8:43 pm
God knows what team we're gonna put out against Rovers next week. The players who aren't injured are gonna end up banned.

