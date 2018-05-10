WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Tomkins

Post Thu May 10, 2018 11:15 am
Posted by Alffi_7 on Thu May 10, 2018 11:15 am
Looks like Wigan are ready to announce the Hardaker signing.

If that meant Tomkins was to leave the pies would we be interested in him joining as a half back? Allegedly we tried to sign him on his return from the NRL, would obviously mean Brown would have to move on.

Tomkins himself is strongly rumoured to be off to Catalan at present.
Post Thu May 10, 2018 11:36 am
Posted by Longbarn Wire on Thu May 10, 2018 11:36 am
I think anyone would want a player like Tomkins in their side. Simple as that (if injury free). How we would fit him into our wage structure would be another question!!

