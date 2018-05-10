Looks like Wigan are ready to announce the Hardaker signing.
If that meant Tomkins was to leave the pies would we be interested in him joining as a half back? Allegedly we tried to sign him on his return from the NRL, would obviously mean Brown would have to move on.
Tomkins himself is strongly rumoured to be off to Catalan at present.
