Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Worrying update on Marc Sneyd

Worrying update on Marc Sneyd
Post Wed May 09, 2018 6:45 pm
Posted by Isaiah on Wed May 09, 2018 6:45 pm
Isaiah
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... ll-1548335

Hull FC coach Lee Radford admits there is a real possibility scrum-half Marc Sneyd could be sidelined for the rest of the 2018 campaign.
Re: Worrying update on Marc Sneyd
Post Wed May 09, 2018 6:58 pm
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Wed May 09, 2018 6:58 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Isaiah wrote:
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/rugby-league-news/worrying-update-marc-sneyd-hull-1548335



Very worrying indeed. Connor is a very capable deputy, but Sneyd is massive for us in the big moments. Fingers crossed he can play some part.
Re: Worrying update on Marc Sneyd
Post Wed May 09, 2018 6:58 pm
Posted by hull2524 on Wed May 09, 2018 6:58 pm
hull2524
bad news if true, but as least we have connor to cover and hes also up to now been banging the goals over,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Worrying update on Marc Sneyd
Post Wed May 09, 2018 7:16 pm
Posted by Jake the Peg on Wed May 09, 2018 7:16 pm
Jake the Peg
Massive loss if true. MOTM in the last 2 CC semi finals and back to back lance todd trophy wins tells you how important he is to us. With kelly out for a month at least it really causes us some issues at a key time in the season
Re: Worrying update on Marc Sneyd
Post Wed May 09, 2018 7:32 pm
Posted by ComeOnYouUll on Wed May 09, 2018 7:32 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Fingers crossed for that second scan. To lose him for four weeks or so is a blow, for him to miss the rest of the season would clearly make any success on the pitch very tough to say the least.

