Mike Cooper Signs 2 Year Extension
Post Wed May 09, 2018 4:56 pm
Posted by kirtonLindseyWolf on Wed May 09, 2018 4:56 pm
IGNORE

Thoroughly deserved by the 2018 edition. Keep up the outstanding work Mike.
Re: Mike Cooper Signs 2 Year Extension
Post Wed May 09, 2018 5:33 pm
Posted by easyWire on Wed May 09, 2018 5:33 pm
IGNORE

kirtonLindseyWolf wrote:
Thoroughly deserved by the 2018 edition. Keep up the outstanding work Mike.


Local lad and the next Captain IMO. Well deserved.

