Report from Phil Wilkinson on Twitter saying we’re interested in 25yr old Barrow prop Joe Bullock and would sign him as a “project player”.
I mustn’t be the only one to wonder why we’re signing project players rather than seasoned props when we’re in need of a boost in the propping department. We’ve already got Hamlin, who for me has been vastly under-utilised this season, as a “project” and now looking to sign Bullock under the same banner. I get that the Gelling project came off for us and he probably is sorely missed but I can’t help but feel we should be limiting “Project Players” and certainly not having more than one in any given position.
In one sense I can see the long term benefit to Wigan with these project players but I can’t shake the niggling feeling that we ought to put our eyes firmly on signing seasons pro’s for positions where we need them; one is a prop.
I mustn’t be the only one to wonder why we’re signing project players rather than seasoned props when we’re in need of a boost in the propping department. We’ve already got Hamlin, who for me has been vastly under-utilised this season, as a “project” and now looking to sign Bullock under the same banner. I get that the Gelling project came off for us and he probably is sorely missed but I can’t help but feel we should be limiting “Project Players” and certainly not having more than one in any given position.
In one sense I can see the long term benefit to Wigan with these project players but I can’t shake the niggling feeling that we ought to put our eyes firmly on signing seasons pro’s for positions where we need them; one is a prop.