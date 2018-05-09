WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Project Players - Yay or Nay?

Project Players - Yay or Nay?
Post Wed May 09, 2018 1:03 pm
Posted by 100% Warrior on Wed May 09, 2018 1:03 pm
Report from Phil Wilkinson on Twitter saying we’re interested in 25yr old Barrow prop Joe Bullock and would sign him as a “project player”.

I mustn’t be the only one to wonder why we’re signing project players rather than seasoned props when we’re in need of a boost in the propping department. We’ve already got Hamlin, who for me has been vastly under-utilised this season, as a “project” and now looking to sign Bullock under the same banner. I get that the Gelling project came off for us and he probably is sorely missed but I can’t help but feel we should be limiting “Project Players” and certainly not having more than one in any given position.

In one sense I can see the long term benefit to Wigan with these project players but I can’t shake the niggling feeling that we ought to put our eyes firmly on signing seasons pro’s for positions where we need them; one is a prop.
Re: Project Players - Yay or Nay?
Post Wed May 09, 2018 1:22 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Wed May 09, 2018 1:22 pm
Do we need a boost in the prop department? I felt we did before this season but they’ve all been superb in the main (Tautai has only just come to the party) and Navarette and Hamlin are applying plenty of pressure to what you’d think are the first choice four (Clubb, Flower, Sutton and Tautai).

If Sutton goes then maybe we do but if the club have faith in Navarette and Hamlin stepping up and they feel Bullock (along with the likes of Jack Wells) can slot in to the sort of back up role (with the hope of him being more then that) Hamlin is covering this year then I’d back their judgment. The likes of Clubb and Flower started out as players we deemed ‘projects’ as well. We also have the option if guys like Joel Tomkins and Isa stepping in at prop as well.

The talk is that this lad from Barrow is a good player and he’s doing it in a stronger championship then guys like Chris Hill and Walmsley came from (not that I’m saying he’ll hit their level).

