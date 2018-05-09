Difficult to stay in touch in Melbourne
Have I missed something ?
Hudge is making it clear by hinting Rovers can plan ahead with confidence and financial stability from 2019 as long as they're still in SL
Does this mean a drawbridge again and Franchises ?
if Rovers go down are they out for years ? and vice versa ?
I dont get all
the news here and wondered if ive missed an annoucement a while ago ?
Have I missed something ?
Hudge is making it clear by hinting Rovers can plan ahead with confidence and financial stability from 2019 as long as they're still in SL
Does this mean a drawbridge again and Franchises ?
if Rovers go down are they out for years ? and vice versa ?
I dont get all
the news here and wondered if ive missed an annoucement a while ago ?