WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL restructure 2019

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk SL restructure 2019

Post a reply
SL restructure 2019
Post Wed May 09, 2018 9:40 am
Posted by Tarquin Fuego on Wed May 09, 2018 9:40 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,832
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2237
Location: United Kingdom
Difficult to stay in touch in Melbourne
Have I missed something ?
Hudge is making it clear by hinting Rovers can plan ahead with confidence and financial stability from 2019 as long as they're still in SL
Does this mean a drawbridge again and Franchises ?
if Rovers go down are they out for years ? and vice versa ?

I dont get all
the news here and wondered if ive missed an annoucement a while ago ?
I have lost interest
Re: SL restructure 2019
Post Wed May 09, 2018 9:53 am
Posted by ccs on Wed May 09, 2018 9:53 am
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,832
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 3088
Nothing has been announced, officially or otherwise.
Re: SL restructure 2019
Post Wed May 09, 2018 10:35 am
Posted by Tarquin Fuego on Wed May 09, 2018 10:35 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,832
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2237
Location: United Kingdom
Hudge 'in code' seems to be asking the fans to bear with the team and just stay in SL this year and it will all come good.
That leads me to believe we are looking at a 'closed' shop again etc
I just wondered if I'd missed something. Is there a date for an announcement ?
I have lost interest

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, Chris71, Erik the not red, Karen, Mild mannered Janitor, mk_fc, simon_tem, Tarquin Fuego, The FC Aces, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, Tinkerman23 and 147 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,726,0481,38576,8324,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TOMORROW 19:35
CC2018
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL FC
Fri 11th May 06:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 11th May 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
Fri 11th May 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Fri 11th May 19:35
CC2018
LEIGH
v
SALFORD
Fri 11th May 19:45
CC2018
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 11th May 20:00
CC2018
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 12th May 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 12th May 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)