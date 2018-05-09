Dont know if there is and truth in this but there was a story going around on Facebook last night that he wants to return to super league.
Given the likely Salary he would be on and the baggage he carries, it would be a no form me.
Even if we were in the market, i can only think we would be looking for a younger organising half back. I wouldnt see him as this anyway.
Thoughts?
