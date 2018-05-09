WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kyle Eastmond

Kyle Eastmond
Post Wed May 09, 2018 6:43 am
Posted by Asgardian13 on Wed May 09, 2018 6:43 am
Released by his Union club, Wasps. Wire were interested in him previously. Worth considering again? Now he has no contract he may be inclined to moderate his pay demands.
Re: Kyle Eastmond
Post Wed May 09, 2018 6:46 am
Posted by karetaker on Wed May 09, 2018 6:46 am
Just seen this on SSN. Out of contract, a player we have been linked with in the past, would we still be interested. Only 28 I think.
Re: Kyle Eastmond
Post Wed May 09, 2018 7:03 am
Posted by Alffi_7 on Wed May 09, 2018 7:03 am
I’d imagine he’d still want £200k+ per year, as he could still get that in RU. That would mean a first year cap value of £100k, but for his second year he’d be taking up a marquee spot - risky for a player with his injury record and time away from league.

....could well still make a decent centre though.
Re: Kyle Eastmond
Post Wed May 09, 2018 7:17 am
Posted by easyWire on Wed May 09, 2018 7:17 am
He’d have to come here on a very cheap short-term contract to prove he can re-adapt. What position would he play? He’d be exposed in the centres here and it’s not like he’s only been out of the game a short while a la Charnley, so that’ll take time even if he does have some raw talent.

Pretty sure he’s still a good enough Union centre to get a contract there... and that contract would still pay way more than our good players get here. He’d be stupid to give up Union for a chance at league again.

