I’d imagine he’d still want £200k+ per year, as he could still get that in RU. That would mean a first year cap value of £100k, but for his second year he’d be taking up a marquee spot - risky for a player with his injury record and time away from league.
He’d have to come here on a very cheap short-term contract to prove he can re-adapt. What position would he play? He’d be exposed in the centres here and it’s not like he’s only been out of the game a short while a la Charnley, so that’ll take time even if he does have some raw talent.
Pretty sure he’s still a good enough Union centre to get a contract there... and that contract would still pay way more than our good players get here. He’d be stupid to give up Union for a chance at league again.
